Let's make Ghana music the best in Africa - Samuel G

Samuel G

Samuel Gordon, affectionately hailed in the showbiz circles as "Samuel G", is a Libyan-born Ghanaian singer/producer and songwriter who is passionate about Ghanaian music jammed by all globally.

According to him, it was important for Ghanaian artistes to strategize and make business in doing music.



He was optimistic that, this would help the showbiz industry to be more lucrative and that will represent Ghana at all global music awards.



Samuel G, who made these comments is carving an international niche for himself on the global front.



At the tender age of five, Samuel G developed a great sense of love for music and later developed his skills in singing and songwriting and delved into playing other instruments including guitar, piano and drums.



The talented showbiz personality in 2016, decided to move to Ghana to be closer to the rise of Afrobeats music where he has worked with a few Ghanaian artists including, TicTac, Joey B, Guru, Kelvynboy and Adina.

In 2021, Samuel worked with a number of artists as a producer and also had a few more collaborations including one with American fast-rising r&b singer and songwriter JC, they collaborated on the afrobeat remix of his hit single “For me”. Samuel also featured on a Billboard in Times Square New York which was for a compilation Christmas EP.



In 2022 Samuel G toured and performed with Nana Darkman in Europe in front of tens of thousands at the 90s Supershow and the Retro Summer Festival respectively.



He was also in the studio with the Multi-platinum and award-winning Producer Jan van der toorn and Lavonne van der toorn during his trip to Berlin.



Upon his return to Ghana he won the BEST INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION award at the EGMA awards in Ghana with American Singer and Songwriter HONE7.



The optimistic artiste cum producer returned to Germany again later in September 2022 for another tour and also performed at the APHRO SPACE FUNK FESTIVAL, where he dazzled fans with his music prowess.

After releasing nine songs in 2022 Samuel G is set to tour Asia in 2023 starting from Thailand.



Samuel G aim to continually work towards Global recognition and relevance. Given his cultural influences, vast musical knowledge and ability to express himself through 5 musical instruments, he has a unique message to tell the world and to empower people of color worldwide.



He commended his fans and patrons for the great support and love for his good works.