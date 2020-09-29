Let’s preserve our peace – Joe Beecham appeals to Ghanaians

Source: Joe Beecham Ministries

Renowned gospel musician, Pastor Joe Beecham, is appealing to Ghanaians to preserve the peaceful atmosphere in the country as the December general election approaches.

His rallying call is captured in the song, “Oman Ghana” which speaks against ethnic and political divisions and seeks to unite the country.



Pastor Joe Beecham was invited as a guest minister at the just-launched “Agent of Peace” campaign by the Church of Pentecost in Ghana. At the event, he sang peace songs including, “Oman Ghana” which moved the audience including, Mrs. Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, who was the special guest of honour.



Other notable personalities present at the launch included the Chairman of the Christian Council and Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo; President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh; President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) and General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, heads of churches among others.



At a recent interview on Joy FM, Pastor Joe Beecham said, “In honour of our great ancestors, Ghanaians have an obligation to the past leaders and themselves to protect what they fought for and for the younger generation to come.”



“You say you are from up there; somebody is from down there. Don’t forget I am your brother, and you are my brother,” he concluded.

The Takoradi-based gospel singer has been on the music scene since 2008 and has released 6th album with hit songs such as “Masembi”, “Se mekae,” “Ao Yesu”, Aseda”.







Profile of Ps. Joe Beecham



Pastor Joe Beecham is a Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, music director, and pastor.



He entered the music scene in 1998 with the release of his first album, "M'asem Bi" and subsequently released five more albums.

The first album had spirit-filled, popular songs including ‘M’asem Bi' (Asem bia mi kakyere wo), and 'Se me kae a' which gained massive airplay in the country.



His albums have been a blessing over the years and have been accompanied by several testimonies.



Pastor Joe Beecham has ministered to various congregations in all 10 regions of Ghana and has been a blessing to many in several countries including Germany, Holland, UK, USA, and Italy on his international traveling ministry.



His "Joe Beecham Ministries" (JBM) aims to carry the message of hope and righteousness to humanity and to affect this generation positively through anointed music and worship.



The ministry empowers young people through teachings, praise-and-worship workshops, impartation conferences, and anointed ministrations.

