0
Menu
Entertainment

Let's put aside politics and save the cedi - Prince David Osei begs

Prince David Osei Whdc.png Actor, Prince David Osei

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor Prince David Osei has once again called on Ghanaians to come together and save the country amidst the current economic crisis and the cedi's poor performance against the dollar.

Prince who campaigned for the sitting president and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2020 presidential elections has pleaded with citizens to put aside their political difference and suggest "ideas or in-depth knowledge on how to stop the further depreciation of our currency and stabilize our economy".

He maintained that he will speak against negative moves by the NPP although he campaigned for them.

His tweet dated October 18, 2022 read: "Can we all put aside politics, humble ourselves and seek help from whoever has the ideas or in-depth knowledge on how [to] stop the further depreciation of our currency and stabilize our economy... Because at this point it’s all-inclusive."

His call comes after he proposed a demonstration to register citizens' displeasure against the government's poor management of the country.

The statement was, however, shot down by a section of Twitter users who instead called him out for campaigning for the political party that has been blamed for the nation's woes.

Unperturbed by the backlash, the actor admonished such persons to have a "change of mindset".

"There is a country I know in Africa, if you speak positivity and try as much as possible to be honest they don’t like it, but if you speak tomfoolery, full of negativity and insults you will be glorified as a hero! How pathetic for such a nation... Folks need a change of mindset," he said.

Check out his tweets below:







Watch our latest programmes below:







OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer