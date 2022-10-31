'Let's shut the country down' - Bullgod on saving the economy

Artiste manager, Bulldog

Artiste manager, Bulldog has given a solution to the economic crisis that has engulfed the country.

Speaking to Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV's E-Forum, the Bullhaus Entertainment boss suggested that Ghanaians could all go on a strike to protest against the government.



“Everybody else is pretending this morning or wherever you are in Ghana now that something is happening and people are going to work to go and sit down so people will come and buy.



“Why don't we stop everything? Shut the country down. All of us will stop what we need to do,” he said.



According to the outspoken manager, embarking on the strike will yield more results than carrying weapons.



“Let's do that for a week, let's try that. Isn't that a solution? It's better than carrying guns and knives. Let's seize everything. You go

“Doctors do it, they do it occasionally. Nurses do it. Don't they do it occasionally? I am saying the whole country should do it at once and see what is going to happen,” he added.



Bullgod's statement comes after calls for the dismissal of the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta, have heightened in the last couple of weeks following the wobbling state of the economy.



In spite of the fact that netizens have taken to social media to whine and call for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disregarded their solicitations.



In some way or another, this got a few well-known individuals to pound on the Minister's renunciation since the economic slump has forced the government to seek a financial rescue programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).





