Let’s support Ghanaian businesses – Abeiku Santana

Radio personality, Abeiku Santana has urged the general public to support local businesses to thrive in order to inure to the benefit of all.

Aside from the fact that one can pride themselves on having contributed to the growth of an enterprise, Abeiku Santana who is also an entrepreneur said the country will see significant development if local businesses get the needed support.



He also stressed that it is imperative people ventured into businesses that solve the immediate needs of the public, emphasizing that such decisions, if well executed, will be financially rewarding and also save humanity.



“We have come to the dispensation where artificial intelligence is the order of the day. Artificial intelligence is a system, programme that can analyze and collect data and you use it to process everything that you’re looking for…” he said during the launch of Rent for Me Ghana, a company that assists people in paying their rent.



“If you check Abraham Maslow’s theory of need, the basic one is accommodation, food, clothing… Anyone who ventures into such business never go wrong. If you venture into food, clothing, accommodation and pension, there is no way you’d go wrong.



“It’s important that as entrepreneurs, we find innovative ways of giving solution to people’s problems... I’ll implore on all of us to make it work,” the Kaya Tours CEO added.



Abeiku Santana, who holds a Master’s Degree in Tourism Management from the University of Cape Coast, has contributed to the growth of Ghana's tourism industry in diverse ways. He was adjudged the Tourism Oriented Media Personality at the 2020 National Tourism Awards.

In 2020, he gained a special recognition award as the Exclusive Man of the Year for his exploits in tourism marketing and promotion, using his platform to promote Ghana’s tourism.



