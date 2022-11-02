Let's support young gospel musicians - Kingsley Baah

Ghanaian gospel singer Kingsley Baah

Young Ghanaian gospel singer Kingsley Baah has urged stakeholders and men of God to support young talented gospel singers.

According to Kingsley Baah, "If you're a young gospel singer, the temptations of going to sing secular songs are high due to support and sponsorship from the world and a lot going through their minds."



Speaking to FOKA TV in an interview, the singer urged all singers who are planning to go back to the world to have faith in the lord because things will change soon.



Born Samuel Kingsley Baah, a promising and very enthusiastic gospel singer who hails from Apam in the central region of Ghana, he started singing at a very tender age in the house of the lord and he has grown in it perfectly.



Despite being a student of Accra Technical University, the fashion department student, Kingsley Baah is very dedicated to God's work and singing in the lord's house is one of his passion.

Kingsley Baah is one of the few young gospel musicians in Ghana that most legends see as their successor in future.



He has three official gospel songs to his credit, which are 'Emmre', 'Mewo Nyame' and 'Second chance' (Akwanya). All songs were produced by one of the best gospel producer Najay Beatz.



Kingsley is planning to release an official video for Emmre before the year ends.