Let them be! - Arnold slams critics of Cecilia Marfo and Diana Asamoah's feud

Renowned entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has lambasted persons criticizing gospel artistes, Cecilia Marfo and Diana Asamoah over their recent public spat regarding church issues.

According to him, there is nothing wrong with two gospel artistes engaging in a feud in the public domain over a misunderstanding concerning the near-collapse state of Cecilia Marfo’s church.



The entertainment pundit cited several instances in the Bible where some individuals who are known to be staunch Christians were engaged in controversies hence Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo’s controversy cannot be condemned entirely for tarnishing the image of gospel music.



Speaking as a pundit on the United Showbiz programme, hosted by MzGee on United Television (UTV), Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo slammed critics of the two gospel artistes for their public exchanges on sabotage accusations.



“People are complaining about two gospel musicians fighting. If you go to the Bible, Jacob and Esau fought, Noah’s children also fought. Aaron and Miriam fought over Moses. Job called his wife foolish because of a misunderstanding but nothing happened.



"So if two gospel artistes are fighting, you are not now coming to tell me it is a problem. That’s not true, there is no problem,” Arnold said.



This comes after Diana Asamoah responded to fellow artiste, Cecilia Marfo after accusing her of being responsible for the predicament of her church that made her cry on TV.

According to her, she did not do anything wrong by criticizing Cecilia Marfo’s religious practices in her church because it was not in alignment with the word of God.



The gospel musician advised Cecilia Marfo to stick to the work of God and desist from certain acts such as spitting in people’s mouths and other uncouth practices for her ministry to thrive.



Speaking in an interview with Angel FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana Asamoah lambasted Cecilia Marfo for crying on TV and added that it will not change the fortunes of her church but she should rather work with the word of God.



“She was relying on spitting in people’s mouths and using bread that had been smeared with sweat to run her church. If you don’t give God the necessary prestige He deserves, He will leave you to the world and you will be crying immensely, in fact, you will cry blood.



"With the 40 church members left, God has even favored her because if I knew, I wouldn’t have stopped criticizing her. This is a boot for boot, we are ready to stand for God,” she said.



Diana Asamoah continued: “Even when Jesus started his ministry, He had 120, then it reduced to 70 and finally He settled with 12 but He didn’t cry because He knew the word of God and was not surprised. Even with the 40 members, she might lose unless she changes her mind and sticks to the word of God.

"Who am I to collapse your church if you were doing the right thing? How can the Kennedy Agyapong do so? It is not about crying, if she wants her members to come back she should work according to the Bible."



