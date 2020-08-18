Music

Lexikon goes after politicians ahead of December elections

It is always a sad situation when the 'National Cake' which should be enjoyed by all sits with only the elite few to whose hands the people have given the mandate to govern and better their lives.

Most politicians nevertheless, do not seem to have the country's interest at heart and only seek the mandate for selfish gains. The order of the day being their canvassing for our votes during election years and if they win, remain quiet to our plight and all those campaign promises until yet another election.



It is in this light that Ghanaian Reggae artiste Lexikon Baanfire has re-introduced a song titled 'Tear Drop'. He urges all those who choose to serve or are in service to first have the interest of the country at heart by implementing policies that outlive successive party governments, re-emphasizing a common National Agenda to move Ghana forward.

Lexikon however added that Ghanaians need to be well informed and discerning in their choice of a leader by judging from the economic situation and their well-being before exercising their franchise to vote.





Source: Jonas Afriyie, Contributor

