Lexikon unveils 'Tear Drop' video as December elections closes in

Source: Kojo Ansah, Contributor

As the elections draw nearer, political campaigns have intensified and politicians are feeding our ears with juicy promises to bring the people 'Paradise On Earth' if given the mandate to rule.

The existing heated atmosphere has been charged by the just-ended U.S General elections and many are drawing their own inferences as to how the picture will look here in Ghana.



A host of celebrities the world over have thrown their support for various political groups. The question as to whether it is right for musicians and creative people alike to openly endorse politicians and be actively involved in political campaigns has been prime on the discussion tables in recent days here in Ghana. This follows the controversial release of Sarkodie's 'Happy Day' song featuring Kwame Eugene. Samini also followed suit with 'Kpoyaka'.



An up-close with Ghanaian reggae icon Lexikon Baanfire accentuated on the essence of the people exercising their franchise to vote as a patriotic right for every citizen above age 18. Lexikon then urges all Ghanaians to go in their numbers to vote come December, not forgetting to observe the Covid-19 protocols. 'Hwe w'asetsena mu na fa tow aba'...he echoed in Fante.



Asked whether he'll openly support a particular party or individual, Lexikon replied in the negative and maintained that his craft is to unify and though he'll exercise his voting right, that would solely be a private matter. He furthered on to say that it is an individual decision and everyone has the right to decide how they want to use their talent and who they want to support.

Lexikon has released a new video for his song 'Tear Drop' produced by 'Red Eye' of Ghanaian Hiplife defunct group '2toff'.



This song addresses the ills of politicians and the accompanying effects of their actions on the masses and I'd bet there are levels to this game called music.





