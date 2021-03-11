Licking my wife on our honeymoon has sustained our marriage - Bro Sammy reveals

Controversial gospel musician Brother Sammy has made a stunning revelation as to why has marriage has lasted this long with his wife.

The controversial artiste has in the past been linked with lots of sexual escapades with other women aside his wife but says there is one secret that has led to his marriage with his wife Obaa Yaa lasting ten years.



According to Brother Sammy the glue that has kept his marriage the last decade is when on the night of their honeymoon, he gave her wife a good lick of her veejay.



Brother Sammy says when they were making out on their honeymoon her wife told her where she derives a lot of orgasm from and he duly obliged and gave her a clean sweep of pleasure with his tongue down there.

The controversial singer made this revelation in a lengthy interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on his KOFI TV Youtube channel.



He says he gave her wife the needed pleasure by licking her although that was his first time but did it in order to make her happy and it has sustained the marriage through out the last decade



