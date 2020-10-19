Life at the Teacher Training College was very difficult - Emelia Brobbey recounts

Actress and musician Emelia Brobbery

Ghanaian actress and former teacher, Emelia Brobbey has shared some fond memories during her days as a teacher trainee at Kibi Presbyterian Teacher Training College.

“Life at the Teacher Training College then was a bit difficult because after secondary school you’ve gone to a different tertiary school altogether to go and learn how to teach. You’d have to wake up at dawn to go and fetch water to come and scrub your dome it wasn’t easy”, she recounted



Emelia Brobbey disclosed to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM that she was happy with her profession as a trained teacher and went on to teach at three schools after successfully completing teacher training college.

She added: “But I was happy with it because I knew after completion I would become a teacher and I will be paid at the end of the month. When I completed too I taught in the classroom as a teacher in three schools. Obuasi JHS complex was my first school, Martin Luther in Kumasi was the second school I taught and Soul Clinic International School in Accra was my third school.



“So I would say that the experience I had in the teaching field was great and it gave me a lot of exposure because if you’re a teacher it’s your duty to nurture people to become responsible adults in future,” Emelia said in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle Entertainment Show.