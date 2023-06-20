'Life has been challenging' – Davido’s fourth baby mama laments

Davido and his baby mama, Larissa London

Larissa London, the fourth 'baby mama' of singer Davido has lamented how challenging life has been.

She made these statements while pointing out that the viral picture of Davido and their son is more than a year old.



During an Instagram Q&A session, she was asked a wide range of questions, and in response, she made this revelation.



A netizen made a mockery of the fact that Larissa was in a haste to post a picture of the astute singer and their son on Father's Day.



Larissa however, replied that the picture was old and that if she had wanted to, she could have easily uploaded it then.

She said: “Lol the picture is like a year old. I could have posted it last year but ok."



Larissa London also responded to a netizen who admired her beauty and urged her to provide them with more content.



This was necessitated the statement: “I’m not going to lie, life has been challenging. I’ve been trying to get my life together”.