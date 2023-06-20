0
Menu
Entertainment

'Life has been challenging' – Davido’s fourth baby mama laments

BABY MAMA AND DAVIDO Davido and his baby mama, Larissa London

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Larissa London, the fourth 'baby mama' of singer Davido has lamented how challenging life has been.

She made these statements while pointing out that the viral picture of Davido and their son is more than a year old.

During an Instagram Q&A session, she was asked a wide range of questions, and in response, she made this revelation.

A netizen made a mockery of the fact that Larissa was in a haste to post a picture of the astute singer and their son on Father's Day.

Larissa however, replied that the picture was old and that if she had wanted to, she could have easily uploaded it then.

She said: “Lol the picture is like a year old. I could have posted it last year but ok."

Larissa London also responded to a netizen who admired her beauty and urged her to provide them with more content.

This was necessitated the statement: “I’m not going to lie, life has been challenging. I’ve been trying to get my life together”.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo