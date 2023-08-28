'Life is a gift' – Mercy Johnson marks birthday with stunning photos

Popular actress, Mercy Johnson

Award-winning Nollywood actor, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has solicited prayers from her fans as she marks her 39th birthday.

The actor, who was born on 28 August 1984, took to her social media handles to celebrate her new age on Monday morning.



In a post on her verified Facebook page, the actor, while giving appreciation to God for her successes, said, “life is a gift not a right”.



She wrote, “Contentment is a realization that life is a gift not a right, and true happiness comes after contentment.



“Please, You don’t have to post my picture, just say a silent ‘Thank you prayer to God for me’… Birthday Girl!”

Fans and colleagues across social media have sent out their best wishes to Mercy Johnson.



They have also celebrated her for immensely contributing her quota to the movie industry.



Read the post below:



