Life is better now after Date Rush – Ali reveals

Ali and Shemima of Date rush

Ali of Date Rush stated that life has been better after the show. He confirms his new elevated status as the people’s choice celebrity.

He confirmed this in an exclusive interview on the DateRush hangout when he mentioned how his life improved significantly after the show. He said this new lifestyle to the exposure he got from the program.



Ali said I will say life is better now, and things are different. Before I came on Date Rush, there were ups and downs. Since I got the opportunity, everything is better now.



He also added that he been overwhelmed with messages and appreciation, which has granted him an opportunity to do something better with his life. He continued to say that people who once rejected him are reaching out with opportunities.



He said, “Those who bounced me those times are reaching out to me. People are now calling me and messaging me. I feel so amazed and happy. So I can say my life is better.



The superstar of DateRush, Ali, also revealed how much his social media following has increased with many recommendations for commercials, promotions and movies.

“I will say my social media handles are increasing, and I get messages day in day out. People are trying to connect me to commercials. I have featured in a few series and movies, all in the pipeline. Yes, I now feel like a celebrity after DateRush. And it is not easy living the normal life now,” He said.



However, he debunked rumours that the Date Rush show is scripted, and entreated all and sundry to ignore.



“DateRush is not scripted. There were no scripts to learn before coming on the show. It is real. Those saying it is scripted should be very careful,” Ali said.



Ali is now the man of the moment in the entertainment scene, enjoying his newfound relationship with Shemima. He hopes to leverage on his new exposure from the Date Rush show to achieve better in future.



Be like Ali and join the Date Rush program because everyone deserves love.