LifeLine Records CEO, Yoofi Boham arrives in Ghana to sign a new artiste

LifeLine Records CEO, Yoofi Boham

Source: BeenieWords, Contributor

CEO of LifeLine Records, Mr. Yoofi Boham after spending some time in the United States has arrived in Ghana.

News also has it that he’s most likely to sign another artiste to his 20-year-old record label.



The label has two artistes already signed. The “Wusisi Y3 Wu Ya” hit maker expressed how happy he is seeing the industry flourishing even in the midst of Covid-19. He is here to join forces with bloggers, producers and all those who will help his label and artistes grow to be recognized around the globe.



Mr Yoofi Boham already has Dede Supa and Abochi on his record label. He hints on adding another female artiste (Ohenewaa). This was said in an exclusive interview with BeenieWords.com at the Kotoka International Airport.

Just like many aspects in the music industry, the label has morphed with time. The label acts have songs which are rotation on my radio and Tv stations across Ghana.



“The philosophy hasn’t changed. I am here to work with bloggers, producers to win together and take lifeline to the world. We have worked with many artistes since 1997, Jay Dee was my first Artist I signed,” Label CEO highlighted.





