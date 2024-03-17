Lifestyle: 10 things to abstain from during Ramadan

During this time, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, engaging in increased prayers

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered a holy month for Muslims worldwide.

It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon. Because the Muslim calendar year is shorter than the Gregorian calendar year, Ramadan begins 10–12 days earlier each year, allowing it to fall in every season throughout a 33-year cycle.



During this time, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, engaging in increased prayers, self-reflection, and acts of charity.



For Muslims, Ramadan is a period of introspection, communal prayer (ṣalāt) in the mosque, and recitation of the Holy Qurʾān. It is believed that Allah forgives the past sins of those who diligently observe fasting and prayer in this Holy month.



In this piece, we highlight certain things to abstain from during Ramadan:



1. Food and drink: Muslims fast from sunrise (Sahoor) until sunset (Iftar), abstaining from all foods and drinks.

2. Smoking and alcohol consumption: Smoking and drinking alcohol are generally discouraged during Ramadan.



3. Negative behaviour: Ramadan is a time for self-reflection and spiritual growth. Muslims are encouraged to avoid negative behaviour such as gossip, lying, and arguing.



4. Excessive entertainment: Excessive indulgence in entertainment, especially activities that may distract them from spiritual reflection, is discouraged. Instead, Muslims are encouraged to spend more time in supplication to Allah and reading the Qur’an.



5. Anger and impatience: Fasting is not just about refraining from physical needs but also about controlling one’s emotions. Muslims are advised to avoid anger, impatience, and other negative emotions.



6. Wastefulness: Being mindful of resources and avoiding wastefulness is emphasised during Ramadan. These include food, water, and other material possessions.

7. Excessive sleeping: While adequate rest is essential, excessive sleeping during the day may hinder one’s ability to engage in spiritual activities and night prayers.



8. Vain speech: Engaging in unnecessary or vain speech is discouraged. Muslims are encouraged to speak positively and avoid gossip or harmful talk.



9. Materialism: Ramadan is a time to detach from material desires and focus on spiritual well-being. Muslims are encouraged to reduce materialistic pursuits and instead engage in acts of charity and kindness.



10. Neglecting prayers: Prayer is a crucial aspect of Ramadan. Muslims are encouraged to perform the five daily prayers and engage in additional nightly prayers, such as the Tarawih.



It is important to note that the specific practices and interpretations may vary among individuals and communities, and religious scholars may provide more detailed guidance based on Islamic teachings.