Light make-up, natural hair: Moses Bliss’ wife spotted in ‘minimal bridal’ looks

Marie Wiseborn is the wife of popular Nigerian singer, Moses Bliss

A minimalist bride’s style is all about simplicity and modest elegance. Such brides usually opt for classic silhouettes and neutral tones.

This is the exact style adopted by Nigerian singer Moses Bliss’ bride, Marrie Wiseborn, who became the talk of the town when pictures and videos from their wedding went viral.



Marie Wiseborn’s looks were typical of a minimalist bride and this was spotted in all four different costumes for her traditional wedding ceremony which took place in Accra Ghana.



Marie Wiseborn, Ghanaian, got hitched to her Nigerian boyfriend cum popular gospel minister, Moses Bliss at the ‘Underbridge’ on February 29, 2023.



However, let’s take a look at some details from the bride’s looks at the event.



Subtle makeup (soft glam)



No lashes, eyeliner, contouring, and so on. The focus was on a more effortless yet classy look.

Marie opted for a monochrome traditional bridal makeup look with an all-natural makeup base, nude lipstick, and softly defined eyebrows.



The minimalistic makeup effortlessly accentuated her innate beauty, seamlessly complementing her already stunning skin tone.



Natural hair



Confident brides mostly rock natural wedding hairstyles.



Marie Wiseborn, dared to be confident on her big day as she opted for a simpler hairstyle with her natural kinky textured hair.



Marie’s hair was gathered, tucked in, and wrapped into a simple bun with no headpiece or any form of hair accessories.

Simple gowns



Moses Bliss’ bride, Marie Wiseborn, first wore a laced peach and royal blue kente gown for the main traditional wedding ceremony.



This gown, although simple, had a corset that defined her curves and a subtle glitter.



Marie’s second look was an orange, magenta and pink beaded kente gown.



Although the straight short-sleeved gown was beaded from top to bottom, it exuded elegance.



Less accessories

Marie, while rocking her gown at the event was spotted with just a watch, a pair of ear studs, and a bracelet.



Unlike many contemporary brides who would’ve opted for bold necklaces or earrings, Marie kept it simple.



In her look for main for the ceremony, Marie only wore a pair of ear studs.





EB/BB