Lil Joe features Strongman on certified banger ‘Odo’

Source: GhBlogger

Talented singer Lil Joe is back again with a remix of his joint dubbed ‘Odo’ which has a potential to be a banger, featuring Ghana rap heavy weight Strongman.

Listen to Odo (Remix) ft. Strongman by Lil Joe Gh on Boomplay



The melodic singer delivered a soul-touching lyrics on a high-life fused with Afrobeats instrumental. Strongman complemented the track with his witty verse to make it a complete masterpiece.



The Lil Joe Empire frontline has promised to produce back-to-back banger for his fans during the dying embers of this year and throughout the coming year. He also hinted at a possible EP or Album release with more features in 2024.