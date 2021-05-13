Lil Win setting the pace in Ghana’s rap cypher

Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ might be known for his exceptional acting prowess but he is doing something unprecedented in Ghana’s music industry.

Lil Win over the past few months has featured about 20 well-established rappers on two songs, something that has never been done by any musician in Ghana.



Some social media commentators have described Lil Win as Ghana’s DJ Khaled considering his ability to recruit all these top rappers on a cypher, something he has received massive commendation.



Lil Win’s love for rap music is not a hidden secret considering how emerged with the name “DJ Lil Win” in his early acting days which earned him massive popularity across the world.



His first rap cypher “Didi Matem” released last December was massive banger which has racked about three million streams on digital music stores and featured the likes of Medikal, Kooko, Tulenkey, Vyrus, Fameye, Kweku Flick, Kofi Mole and Joey B.

His new cypher titled “Waahw3” continues to make waves across the country having been released four days with various challenges ongoing on Tiktok and Instagram.



Lil Win recruits the likes of Kweku Flick, Strongman, Kofi Jamar, Ypee, King Paluta, Amerado, Oseikrom Sikanni, Lific and Nautyca who dropped some massive bars on the single.



You can listen to the song below:



