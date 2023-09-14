LilWin captured grinding and jumping on a dancer during performance

Ghanaian Actor and Musician, LilWin

Actor, musician, and politician Kojo Nkansah Lil Win has been sighted in a video that caused a stir on social media.

LilWin was having a performance at his "Celebrity Shopping Spree with LilWin" event held at the West Hills Mall on September 9 when he was joined onstage by a fan for an impromptu dance.



In the video that went viral on social media, LilWin was seen dancing with the fan, holding her waist, and even jumping onto her back as they grooved to his songs. The lively performance delighted the audience, but it also sparked a flurry of comments from concerned fans.



Many expressed concerns about how LilWin's wife might react to his on-stage behavior. Others noted his sudden transformation from being well-dressed to shirtless and partying vigorously with fans.



While LilWin's performances are known for their high-energy and entertainment value, this particular act seemed to have raised eyebrows and sparked discussions among his fans and followers.

"I saw this man looking well dressed, not long, who tore the chain.", one user asked, "Awwwwwn Lil Win ho ay3 f3w paaa oo." another user posted. "Na where is his wife arh." - ohemaaserwaa19”, one asked.



View the video below.





ID/BB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch some of our programmes below.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







