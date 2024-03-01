LilWin did nothing wrong in featuring Nigerians for his movie, it's marketing - Keche

Keche, Ramsey Nouah and LilWin

Ghanaian music duo, Keche has commended Kumawood actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin for his upcoming movie project, 'A Country Called Ghana'.

The movie which features Nigerian actors including Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp, is targeted at Netflix and is expected to revive the Ghanaian movie industry.



Keche, in an interview with Property FM in Cape Coast, said LilWin was using the same strategy as musicians who collaborate with artistes from other countries to expand their fan base.



“We do music here but we collaborate with musicians from Nigeria and South Africa because you want to enter their territory and enlarge your fan base,” they said.



They added that the choice of the Nigerian actors was good as it would attract more viewers, especially Nigerians, to the movie despite the language barrier.



“Ramsey Nouah is still relevant and he’s good. So what LilWin is doing will open up the Ghana movie industry and go very far because now it’s about interconnection.



“Now Nigerians are going to watch the movie and Ghanaians will also watch, which means you are extending and going beyond your borders,” they stated.

They said LilWin was not sabotaging the industry by bringing actors from Nigeria, but rather extending and going beyond his borders.



“If he has brought actors from Nigeria, it doesn’t mean that since he’s a Ghanaian actor and he’s been acting with Ghanaians all this while, it's a bad thing. Bringing others from Nigeria doesn’t spoil anything,” they said.



