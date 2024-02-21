LilWin hosts Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, others to interact with his students

L-R: LilWin, Ramsey Nouah, Fadda Dickson and Victor Osuagwu

Actor LilWin, known privately as Kwadwo Nkansah, has embarked on a tour with the four veteran Nigerian actors.

It is speculated the actors; Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu, alias Awilo Sharp Sharp, and Emmanuel Francis are visiting primarily to star in a film, A Country Called Ghana, by comic movie star LilWin.



In multiple videos on social media, LilWin could be seen welcoming the actors at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Accra.



A day after their arrival, the Kumawood star took his Nigerian mates to visit the Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, on Tuesday, February 20, 2023.



Today, Wednesday, February 21, however, all four Nigerian movie stars are scheduled to address the students of Great Minds International School, Ahenkro, Afigya Kwabre North.

The creative arts engagement with the students will take place on said school's premises starting at 1 PM.



Great Minds International School, a private educational institution established by LilWin in 2017, comprises preschool to Junior High School.



