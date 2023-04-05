LilWin pays tribute to Agya Koo by mimicking his famous walk in Kumawood movie

LilWin has fun with Agya Koo's old video

Ghanaian actor, comedian, and musician, LilWin has paid a touching tribute to veteran actor Agya Koo on social media.

Taking to Instagram, LilWin shared a video of himself re-enacting Agya Koo's famous walk in the classic movie 'Asem Asa'.



In the film, Agya Koo's character approaches a lady he is interested in with a unique and humorous walking style that has since become iconic.



LilWin's recreation of the walk was impressive and perfectly captured the essence of Agya Koo's character.



Fans and followers of LilWin were quick to shower him with praise for his attention to detail and commitment to the role.



In the accompanying caption, LilWin referred to Agya Koo as "my superstar," indicating the high regard in which he holds the veteran actor.



Social media users also commended LilWin for recognizing Agya Koo's contribution to the film industry.

In some social media reactions, a user said, “This is what people don’t know about this guy he respects his colleagues, but some hate him n want him to fall, but God no be ewe.”



Another added, “LilWin u too I just finished watching ur old movie bosom sika u make ME laugh saaa why.”



“There is nobody in Kumawood that can compare himself to the Legend @real_agya_koo,” a third added.





ADA/OGB