LilWin reacts as claims Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah caused his near-fatal accident gain momentum

Popular Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin has refuted claims that his accident was caused by his pastor, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

He noted that there is no iota of truth in the claims of his prophet (Adom Kyei-Duah) being the one who orchestrated the accident to thwart his career and cause his downfall.



The Ghanaian actor slammed persons who are making such claims on social media and urged them to desist from spreading fake news.



“After posting it [image of the wrecked vehicle] on social media, I thanked God for saving our lives. Immediately afterwards, people started saying Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah caused my accident but all these are lies.



"If God blesses you as an actor or in any other profession and you are a star, people say all sorts of things when something happens,” he said in a video shared by Express GHTV on their YouTube channel.



Background

Kwadwo Nkansah recently faced a life-threatening car accident.



Sharing a photograph of his severely damaged car on both his Instagram and Facebook profiles, LilWin revealed the harrowing incident to his followers on Sunday, October 29, 2023.



The accident itself occurred on October 15, 2023, though LilWin chose to share the image of his wrecked vehicle several days later.



Captioning his post, LilWin expressed deep gratitude to God for sparing his life. The image, which displayed the once-sleek black car in a completely mangled state, caused shockwaves not only among his dedicated fan base but also within the entertainment industry.

Despite the absence of location details for the accident, LilWin's fans and well-wishers were relieved to learn that he survived such an ordeal and continues to share his journey to recovery with them.



