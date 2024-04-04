LilWin responds to criticism over choosing Nigerian actors instead of McBrown and others

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely recognized as LilWin, has explained why he decided to feature Nigerian actors in his movie project, ' A Country Called Ghana.'

According to him, featuring international actors would help revitalize the Ghana movie industry and also aid him in building his brand as a movie producer.



He fumed that Ghanaians did not talk about other productions featuring Ghanaians but were quick to chastise him for featuring Nigerian actors.



In a video shared by Express GH TV on YouTube and sighted by GhanaWeb, LilWin said, "Are we supposed to progress or retrogress in life? If we are supposed to progress, then we must do things that will make the fans happy. I have featured a lot of Ghanaian musicians and actors in other movie projects, yet nobody has talked about it. Were those people Togolese?



"My movie projects, including 'Mr. President', 'Papa No', and many others featured Ghanaians like Maame Dokono and Co. We lament that the movie industry is monotonous, yet when you want to bring something new, they complain. I can't be at the same level, so involving international actors will help me thrive more."

Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp are among the Nigerian actors featured in LilWin's A Country Called Ghana.



Watch the video below.







