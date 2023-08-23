LilWin urges Otumfuo to destool more chiefs

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin

Kumawood actor cum musician, LilWin, has praised the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for destooling some chiefs in the Asante Kingdom for gross insubordination.

Speaking on Angel FM in an interview with 'Ike the Unpredictable', LilWin pleaded with the Asantehene to destool more chiefs in order to maintain sanity in the various communities.



“I have seen our Lord Otumfuo destooling some chiefs. I think it is long overdue. They create confusion, you sit on a prestigious Asante stool yet you sell a parcel of land to one person and again sell it to another person after the first person has paid you," he claimed.



According to him, the activities of these chiefs usually go a long way to tarnish the image of the Asantehene.

“When they do that it affects Otumfuo and people begin to call his name. So as he has started this, I know the chief of my hometown is nearing destoolment."



LilWin, however, requested that the Otumfuo conduct special checks on the chief of his Home Town, Boaman, as he smells a rat.