LilWin vs Martha Ankomah: The insults were too harsh - Nana Romeo

Renowned radio broadcaster, Nana Romeo, has shared his thoughts after actress, Martha Ankomah sued Kwadwo Nkansah well known as LilWin demanding five million cedis for defamation.

According to him, LilWin’s utterances while fuming about Martha Ankomah turning down an offer to act in Kumawood were quite “harsh with the use of unprintable words."



He stated that he was stunned when he listened to LilWin’s rants aimed at Martha Ankomah adding that he wished the actor didn't go that far in dealing with the issue.



Speaking on Accra FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Romeo chided LilWin for his actions, stating that he waits to see how things will pan out when they meet in court to settle the issue.



“Some of the words he used in his rants were unprintable. LilWin’s conduct was nothing to write home about.



"I was surprised by his utterances because what would make him use such harsh insults on a colleague actress? Now that it has come to our attention that she has sued him, we wait to see what happens,” he said.

Background



On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, actress Martha Ankomah filed a defamation lawsuit against fellow actor, LilWin.



According to the actress, LilWin without provocation on February 8, 2024, went on a social media tirade against her for allegedly consistently turning down offers from movie directors to feature in Kumawood - the Twi movie industry.



Martha Ankomah argued that the statements by the actor among other things were lies published with malicious intent. She said it has caused her disaffection and lowered her in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians.



While demanding the court to find LilWin guilty of defamation against her person and character, Martha Ankomah through her lawyer, Nii Apatu Plange of Ankoma-Sey, Apatu Plange & Partners, made six demands:

a. Damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by Defendant.



b. Compensatory damages for the damage done to the reputation of Plaintiff.



c. Aggravated damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the defamatory words.



d. An order directing the Defendant to publish an apology and a retraction of the said defamatory words with the same prominence.



e. Injunction restraining the Defendant from further publishing and causing to be published the said or similar words defamatory of Plaintiff.

f. Legal Costs.



Watch the interview below:





