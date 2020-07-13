Entertainment

Lilwin and Funny Face's fight on UTV wasn’t real – Kwaku Manu reveals

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has said the near fight between Lilwin and Funny Face on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ program was not real.

In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, the popular Kumawood actor believes Lilwin and his beef partner-Funny Face acted on the show.



He stated that they are actors and they exhibited that on the show and so their fans should not take them seriously.



He further cautioned them not to repeat such actions if they claim to have resolved the issue.



Kwaku Manu further stated that he will personally deal with them if they do not heed to their vows to Ghanaians not to repeat their actions.

He was happy that the two had finally made peace, Kwaku Manu added that Lilwin and Funny Face have been allowed to ‘fool’ in this country for a long time—but their actions won’t be tolerated any more.



Watch the video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.