Lilwin does not pick my calls till now - Kwaku Manu reveals

Kumawood actors Lilwin and Kwaku Manu

What started as a lovely show on UTV’s ‘United showbiz’ nearly turned sour when a disagreement between Kwaku Manu and Lilwin nearly escalated.

As monitored by sammykaymedia.com, Kwaku Manu expressed his displeasure about some utterances made by Lilwin during an interview on his new upcoming TV series shoot.



Kwaku Manu stated that up till date his pal, Lilwin does not pick up his call, therefore, finds it difficult to fathom why Lilwin would assert or create the impression that some industry colleagues of his are against his progress.



He cautioned Lilwin to be measured and be humble and not to portray disrespect by making certain statements.

Watch video below:



