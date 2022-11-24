0
Lilwin flaunts his new Benz

Lilwin Flaunts His New Benz 696x392.png Ghanaian actor, LilWin

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: ghpage.com

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has added another expensive car to his already existing fleet of luxury cars.

The actor and entrepreneur has bought himself some really cool cars, as he enjoys the fruits of his labour.

Lilwin’s latest car is an all-black Mercedes Benz 4MATIC all-wheel drive worth around 44,000 USD which is equivalent to GHc 644,196.60.

The beautiful car which has already been licensed in Ghana suggests that he bought it this year.

Lilwin had earlier built a massive eight-bedroom mansion for his mother. Aside from owning expensive cars, the actor is believed to have invested in several businesses that generate money for him.

In these nice photos, he was wearing a political suit and very expensive shoes to match his nice clothes.

He captioned the photo as; "Everybody welcome your incoming finance minister for Both NPP and NDC no one can change me unless I go retirement and I will make sure everyone is financially stable so help me God and stay tuned for my new single #HEAVEN."

Source: ghpage.com
