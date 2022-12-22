Lilwin gifts Kumasi Central prisoners money as he pays them a visit

Ghanaian musician cum actor, LilWin donating to a prison in Kumasi

Award-winning Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, who is fondly called LilWin, paid a special visit to prisoners at the Kumasi Central Prisons.

LilWin from what we gathered paid this visit to the prison as a part of his way of giving back to society during this Christmas festivities.



Most of these prisoners have been taken away from their families for some crimes they committed or based on a wrongful conviction.



But the actor taking into account how these festivities mostly bring families together decided to storm the prison, and at least put a smile on the faces of all these inmates.



After all the fun time with the male and female inmates, the founder of Great Minds International School decided to give each cell block Ghc1000.

The money was handed over to the leaders of the various cell blocks who showed their appreciation together with their members by applauding LilWin and his team who paid them a visit.



Watch the video from the presentation below…



