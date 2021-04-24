Lilwin marries again 4 years after messy divorce; has 2 kids with new wife

Kwadwo Nkansah, Ghanaian comic actor

Boy meets girl, boy marries girl, boy and girl live happily ever after. What could be better than that? Well, in real life, the path to true love isn't always so linear.

Experts have always affirmed that marriage takes constant communication, commitment, and a lot of hard work, but not all relationships evolve so they end with divorce. But sometimes a second, or third marriage is worth the wait.



This is the case for renowned Ghanaian comic actor, businessman, and musician Kwadwo Nkansah popularly Known as Lilwin.



Lil Win in 2017 was caught up in a messy divorce scandal and dominated headlines in both traditional media, online, and the newspapers.



He and his former wife, Patricia Afriyie, after several years of being together, ended their marriage. The former couple had two children together.

After almost 4 years of that divorce, the actor who has starred in over 300 movies has finally revealed that he has married a new woman and even has two kids with her.



Obaa Serwaa, his new wife is domiciled in the States and occasionally visits her husband and family.



Speaking to ZionFelix in an interview, monitored by GhanaWeb, the actor disclosed that he has learned to keep his family issues off the media's lenses.



He added that, in all, he has 6 children, some of the kids he says were born out of his 'mistakes'.