Lilwin receives backlashes for spraying money on people

Renowned Kumawood actor, Kojo Nkansah, popularly known in the showbiz circle as Lilwin has been captured in a viral video spraying money on some people on the streets.

The actor has a show slated on September 9, 2023, at the West Hills Mall dubbed ‘Celebrity Shopping’.



Ahead of the event, the video shared by Pulseghana and Lilwin's Instagram page saw the actor around the mall, spraying money on passers-by while standing on top of his car.



Unlookers, following the arrival of the famous actor, surrounded his car so they wouldn’t miss out on such a blessing.



The video was captioned “Ahead of West Hills Mall Celebrity Shopping. This Saturday, 9th September. Thus me, Mr. President”.



However, the benevolent act by Lilwin did not sit well with some social media users as some netizens described such an act as a disrespectful way of giving out money to people.



The following are how social media users reacted to the video:

A netizen known as prettynbloom said, “Why?! I mean if you want to help these people get out of your car, place money in envelopes and give it to them directly. Don’t stand in your car and dash money at people like say they are peasants and you are some King for the gram!!!



“Timing and Giving the money to the people right into their palms would have been better”.



“Some of us Ghanaians think this is kindness but truth be told, this is totally disrespectful and disgusting! Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, and the rest will never disrespect humans this way!! What is he teaching his pupils”.



