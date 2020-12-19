Lilwin's Didi Matem makes Top 10 of World Releases

Didi Matem is Lil Win's new track

Source: Simon Asare, Contributor

Kwadwo Nkansah's latest release "Didi Matem" continues to make waves not only on Ghana but across the globe after making the Top 10 World Releases for the week.

Songs including Sean Paul's Guns of Navorone, Alkaline's Real Dwag's, Topy Grey's When I Call, among others making shortlist for the week.



Lilwin's "Didi Matem" is a star-studded hip-hop song featuring the likes of Medikal, Kofi Mole, Fameye, Joey B, Kweku Flick, Kooko, Virus and Tulenkey.



There is no doubt that our Christmas just got sparked with this hip-hop which is certainly a stronger contender for Collaboration of the Year.

The new single is available across various digital stores and streaming media including Audiomack, Youtube, Soundcloud, Boomplay and Spotify.





Source: Simon Asare, Contributor