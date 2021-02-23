Lilwin’s PRO finally confirms the killing of the five-year-old by his bus

Actor Lil Win

The Public Relations Officer of actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin called Okyeame Akodaa Nyame has provided some unknown details about viral reports that one of the busses of Lilwin’s school killed an innocent child in Kumasi on Wednesday.

From a lot of the reports sighted online, the school bus of Lilwin’s school, Great Minds International School run over a 5-year-old in a gory accident at Offinso Buasi, causing the little girl to die instantly.



According to one of the reports seen on Adom News, the unfortunate accident happened on Wednesday morning when one of the school busses of the Great Minds International School was moving around picking students to school in the township of Offinso.



According to an eyewitness report, the driver stopped to allow the students of the school to board the bus.



However, the 5-year-old girl who unfortunately died was not a student of the school but was only moved to go under the bus her money fell under one of the tires of the cars.

Sadly, however, the tires run over her, causing her death.



As a result, the driver could not step out of the car because he feared that does gathered will lync him.



Speaking to Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut’ show, Lilwin’s PRO confirmed that it was true and added that Lilwin and his management of the school have agreed to give the eldest child of the family a full scholarship till she graduates SHS.



He added that the award-winning actor is down and has been crying a lot because he cannot get over what happened to the little girl.