Lilwin shares trailer for highly anticipated 'A Country Called Ghana' movie

The star-studded film features the likes of Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as 'LilWin', has shared the trailer of his much-anticipated movie titled, 'A Country Called Ghana'.

The movie talks about Ghana's invasion by the colonial masters and their decision to undermine the country's cultural heritage.



The movie according to LilWin, will soon be aired on Netflix considering the quality of the storyline and the actors featured.



The star-studded film features the likes of Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, also known as ‘Awilo Sharp Sharp.’

“A Country Called Ghana” is a comic portrayal of the Ghanaian culture and resilience against Western influences.



LilWin takes on the role of an English interpreter navigating the complexities of a local community with limited education.



