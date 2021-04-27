Lily Mohammed named Female Newscaster of the year

GHOne Tv’s news anchor, Lily Mohammed

GHOne Tv’s news anchor, Lily Mohammed has been crowned Female Newscaster of the year at the just ended 10th edition of the FOKLEX media awards.

The delectable OAP who has carved a beauty with brain niche over the years from her days at Metro Tv then to EIB Network’s GHOne Tv, was seen beaming with smiles as she thanked her support system over the years .



“It’s been a long time coming, the Phoenix is rising . Thank you to the entire management and staff of EIB led by our able CEO Bola Ray, thank you to Nana Aba Anamoah, my supervisors and colleagues in the newsroom , my career manager who has held my hand through the years , my family, friends and all who voted and supported. “She further thanked the organizers for recognizing her hard work".



Lily Mohammed beat off competition from notable names in the industry to grab the award.

The 10th edition of the FOKLEX media awards was held at the National Theatre on Saturday, 24th April, 2021.



The award scheme was instituted to honor personalities both on TV and Radio who have distinguished themselves in the profession.