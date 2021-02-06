Listen to your girlfriends, they give the best counseling - Okyeame Kwame to upcoming artistes

Okyeame Kwame with his wife Annica Nsiah Apau

Veteran Ghanaian musician, who has been married for more than a decade, Okyeame Kwame, has given a piece of advice to young and upcoming musicians on how to balance their work and love lives.

Speaking in an interview with Kojo Manuel on the Y Disco Diaries edition of the Dryve, Okyeame Kwame advised the Artistes to learn to listen to their partners.



“Let’s learn to listen without prejudice. Sometimes in anger, people tell you very honest stuff. If you are a young artiste and you are in a relationship with an amazing woman or an amazing man who truly loves you, I think you should learn to take advice from them”. He advised.



His advice follows the experience he had with his wife, at a time when she was only his girlfriend. According to the “rap doctor,” there was a time he almost gave up on music because he had lost hope and his wife, Annica who was his girlfriend by then threatened to quit the relationship and that motivated him to go back to his career.

He further bemoaned that such a threat from his girlfriend coupled with the inspiration he had from one of Jay-Z's song moved him to release a hit song ‘Woso’; proving to his girlfriend that he wanted to save their relationship.



“It is not only your girlfriend or your boyfriend you must take advice from. You can take advice from anybody around you from management to brothers, cousins or classmates. Whatever they tell you, you need to take the objective truth out of them no matter the circumstances in which they told you because there are always truths out there”. He reiterated.



Meanwhile, Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica Nsiah-Appau (Mrs Okyeame) celebrated 12 years of marriage last month. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and are blessed with two talented kids, Sante and Sir Boat.