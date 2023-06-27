0
Listening to secular songs is a choice - Lordina the Soprano

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: Linda Abrefi, Contributor

Ghanaian female choral gospel singer Lordina the Soprano has shared her opinion on Christians listening to secular songs.

In her point of view, she opined that every individual has a choice, hence, if it is right for the person, we cannot be judgmental.

She further cited Kofi Kinaata as an example, saying, as a secular musician, the choice of words in his music is very educative and inspirational but on the other hand, one should not neglect the actuality of the power of music.

She made her claim in an exclusive interview with Daniel Dadson on Rainbow Entertainment.

Lordina The Soprano further admonishes Gospel musicians to always involve and seek God’s face in every step of their lives.

Lordina The Soprano is currently working on releasing her new song “Gye Wo Nkoa”, featuring the KADOSH crooner, Joe Mettle.

The song is set to be released soon on all various music channel platforms.

