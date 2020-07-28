Entertainment

Lobby to get our cinemas opened – Filmmaker to MoTAC, National Film Authority

Chief Executive Officer and Talent Coach of Casting Africa, Kwasi Bosiako Antwi

Kwasi Bosiako Antwi, Chief Executive Officer and Talent Coach of Casting Africa has asked the authorities of the film sector to appeal to Government to open cinemas.

His outburst was directed to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and National Film Authority.



In a Facebook post sighted by Kasapafmonline.com, the Public Relations Officer of Film Crew Association of Ghana – FICAG, could not fathom why Government has eased restrictions on religious activities yet refuse to allow cinemas with less than three hundred [300] seating capacity to operate.



Kwasi Bosiako Antwi believes the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi and Chairman of the National Film Authority, David Dontoh do not have the interest of the film industry at heart as other sectors have done for their people.



He described their failure to lobby for the President to lift the ban on cinemas and other film activities as unfortunate.

The Chief Executive Officer and Talent Coach of Casting Africa called on colleague filmmakers to rise up and fight for Government to ease restrictions on cinemas.



Me, I don’t want to deal with the stupidity of politicians. What is the use of Ministry of Tourism, Arts And Culture , National Film Authority and co when they can’t lobby to get our small cinemas opened when the ban has been lifted off on all religious activities? What common sense is it that, 3000 people can meet but 150-300 is a curse. Hmm God save us all. It’s a wake-up call Kojo Preko Dankwa. We will Rise Again!!! Young Filmmakers are Tired !!!???????? @GAFTA Film Crew Association of Ghana – FICAG Film Producers Association Of Ghana Film Directors Guild of Ghana GHANA ACTORS GUILD



#openthecinemasnow

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.