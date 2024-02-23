London Fashion Week experience was a 'dream come true' - Black Sherif

Black Sherif

Ghanaian music star, Black Sherif, has described his appearance at the London Fashion Week as a ‘dream come true' for him.

The award-winning musician showed his talent and flair on the international fashion stage, as he modelled for Labrum during the London Fashion Week, which ran from February 16 to February 20, 2024.



The VGMA Artiste of the Year, who is known for his stylish outfits, strutted the runway in the British label's latest collection, impressing the crowd with his unique and confident look.



Speaking about his experience at the London Fashion Week with Ghanaian producer and DJ Juls, Black Sherif said he felt it was a moment of destiny for him and his music.



“This thing, would I say a dream come true. I just knew that day was coming. I just didn't know when. I felt like it had to happen, and, like, even with what Labrum stands for, I just felt like it had to happen for a debut for mine and what I stand for, where I come from, people I represent, it had to happen,” he said.



London Fashion Week is a prestigious event that draws top designers, celebrities, and influencers from around the world.



The event features both menswear and womenswear, in a hybrid format of digital and physical shows.

Black Sherif's appearance at this year's event reflects his rising fame in the fashion industry, as his vintage-inspired style has won him many admirers across the globe.



Watch the video below





Blacko shares his experience about his first time on the London FW24 with kissfresh producer juls pic.twitter.com/JX17aCKbHq — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 22, 2024

ID/ ADG