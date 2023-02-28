0
Menu
Entertainment

Look ‘beyond the package’ to find a better partner – Mrs Wengam

Monica Wengam 485x360 Mrs. Monica Wengam

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Wife of the General Superitendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev Steve Wengam, Mrs Monica Wengam has advised would-be couples to consider the more of the beauty of their partners before they marry.

In an interview with Nana Yaa Konadu on Talklife, a TV programme which focuses on addressing social issues, the wife of the renowned Pastor said she did not consider the outward appearance of the husband when they first met on the campus of the University of Ghana.

“When I met him [Rev Wengam], I think I saw beyond him at the time. I saw that he had so passion and his vision was way bigger than him at the time…he also had a certain direction so I realised this man had focus in life…,” she said.

She said all these factors made her realise that Mr Wengam was the perfect material for marriage.

“Even my parents approved of him after meeting him…they realised he was deep in his communications and knew exactly what he wants in life…,” she added.

Mrs Monica Wengam therefore advised the young persons who are preparing to select a partner to ‘look beyond the package and see what the person has to offer’.

Watch the full interview below:

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race