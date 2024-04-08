‘Loose cannon’ Brother Sammy spews gibberish but is treated with kid gloves – Arnold fires

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is an entertainment journalist. Photo credit: Kobby Blay

Once again, gospel musician Brother Sammy has faced criticism for his remarks and behaviour, with entertainment journalist and pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo expressing disapproval over what he describes as "gibberish" remarks consistently made by the musician.

After observing the stream of 'loose talks' made by Sammy, which Arnold deems regrettable, the pundit took to Facebook to take a jab at the gospel musician.



“This guy is a loose cannon - known for spewing all sort of gibberish,” his post which came with Sammy’s picture read, as he chronicled some utterances the musician has made in the past.



“Yesterday it was ‘Nacee is my son’, ‘Nacee can’t match me in music.’ Today it is, ‘Nacee has been on the Board since’, ‘I can only win a TGMA unless Nacee dies.’



“We hear, we see, yet, we still treat this guy with such kid gloves, especially the commentators in the gospel fraternity. Smdfh!”



Being better than Nacee and calling him a son

In February 2024, Sammy extolled himself while brooding over a supposed 'ill-treatment' Nacee meted out to him after participating in the latter’s ‘Aseda’ challenge.



He claimed that Nacee refused to post his [Sammy] version of the 'Aseda' challenge online but shared the content from other participants.



Sammy, who insisted that his version was far better than Nacee’s original song, said the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker did not post it out of the fear that it would overshadow the original track.



Not only did he project himself above Nacee but he also described Nacee as his son.



“Nacee was doing a challenge for his song and I participated. But he didn’t post mine because he realized that my cover had surpassed his original song. Nacee was supposed to have called his father (me) and made me understand and admit that my song overtook his and that’s why he didn’t post it, but instead, he just snubbed me,” Sammy expressed in an interview with GTV sighted by GhanaWeb.

No Ghana Music Awards until Nacee dies



Although Nacee rubbished the claim that he refused to share Sammy's video because of the reasons the latter had given and denied any supposed qualms between them, an April 8, 2024, report quoted Sammy to have said he is sure he will not win any Ghana Music Awards category until Nacee dies.



According to Sammy, Nacee sabotaged his chances of winning an award on multiple occasions because of his [Nacee] involvement with the board.



Widely recognized as The Nation's Worshipper, Sammy further alleged that Nacee has been hindering his award success because he [Sammy] opted not to record a song at Nacee's production house, a decision he believes has offended Nacee.



The foolishness is getting too much - Arnold’s first dig at Sammy

Although Arnold has hailed Sammy for his spirit-filled performances, the journalist is of the view that the musician has been exhibiting traits of unseriousness.



Arnold went hard on Sammy during the Saturday, April 29, 2023, edition of UTV United Showbiz.



The critic who was reacting to a video of a woman gyrating and shaking her buttocks in a promotional video for Sammy’s event described it as madness.



“As I sit here, I am praying that God would give me patience because the foolishness is becoming too much. The point is in the House of the Lord, what we saw is very shameful, very disturbing and very troubling. These are some of the silly things done in the Jerusalem temple that caused Jesus to use a whip on them because, in the eyes of the Lord, it’s an eyesore,” Arnold said.



Earlier in the program, the gospel artist attempted to justify the incident when contacted by phone. He argued that what was captured in the video was a reflection of what people would see when women dance in churches, citing the physique of endowed ladies as the reason.

Sammy's reaction, according to Arnold, worsened the matter.



“If he had been remorseful or apologetic when you called him, we would have said ‘Okay, he did it but has realised that he went overboard’. But here he is, justifying and actually making a mockery of those who have a problem with it,” Arnold fumed.







BB