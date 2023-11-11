Lord Kenya loses dad

The late Nana Akpor Kainyah, Lord Kenya's father

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi, Contributor

The Nzemafuorhene (Chief of Nzema Natives) of Asante and Sunyani, Nana Akpor Kainyah, has passed away at the age of 78.

The announcement was made by popular Ghanaian musician Lord Kenya, who is also the fifth child of the chief.



Speaking to Lord Kweku Sekyi, the 2002 Ghana Music Awards 'Artist of the Year' said his father died while on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on November 5, 2023.



A special memorial service will be held on November 19, 2023, at the Appiadu Durbar Grounds in Kumasi, where official arrangements for the funeral will be announced.

Mr. Akpor Kainyah, from Baku-Nzema, was a renowned timber merchant based in the Ashanti Region.



He also played an instrumental role in the life-changing story of Lord Kenya, who overcame alcohol and drug addiction to become an evangelist.