LordPaper set to perform at 2020 VGMA

LordPaper will be performing at this year’s 21st VGMA awards ceremony

Ghanaian afro-pop artiste, LordPaper will be performing at this year’s 21st VGMA awards ceremony scheduled from 28th-30th August 2020.

LordPaper is arguably the biggest and consistent artist under the Ghana Music year in review and he is in contention to grab Record of the Year and new artist of the year.



LordPaper has had a back to back productive year, enjoying the largest airplays on radio since his breakthrough single Dzigbordi, followed up by his Somewhere In North K EP and several collaborations with some big names in the industry.

The progress and steady rise of LordPaper, once rejected by some section of Ghanaians has been remarkable, who is now the toast of many Ghanaians. The versatile artist has also been credited with his merger of old and new school music, with his popular funky Asabone tune, which accompanies some great visuals.



Introduced in 2000, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is aimed at celebrating Ghanaian music artistry and craft and will this year reward deserving artists in categories like the coveted Artist of The Year, Record of The Year, Song of The Year and a host of other categories.

Source: Management of Lord Paper

