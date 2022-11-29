0
Lordina Mahama pens down a sweet birthday message to Mahama

Lordina Mahama Ooo Lordina celebrates Mahama

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former First Lady of Ghana, Lordina Mahama, has written a lovely message to celebrate John Dramani Mahama's birthday.

On November 29, 2022, the former president turned 64 years old, and her message for him was nothing short of beautiful, simple, and sweet.

The mother of five prayed for God's blessings on her husband and reassured him of her undying love by posting photos of them together.

She also praised her husband for the love he has shown their family, noting that he is dependable no matter what.

“On your 64th birthday, all I ask for is God’s continuous blessings upon your life, John Dramani Mahama. You have been a dependable husband and inspiring father.

“Our good Lord has blessed you with robust health, a great sense of judgment, and a pure heart. There is nothing more I could have asked for in a life partner.

“I love you now, more than ever before. Happy birthday, John. Forever and a day, Lordina,” she shared on Facebook.

Under her post, some netizens took some time to wish the president well and appreciate him on his big day.



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
