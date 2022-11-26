Lordina The Soprano debut single 'Onyonko Nkwafo'

The song will be out on December 29

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Lordina The Soprano is set to release her debut single titled 'Onyonko Nkwafo'(A Faithful Friend).

The reassuring song talks about how God is faithful in His dealings with us. A friend who sticks with us through it all. Onyonko Nokwafo is a popular Christian song rearranged by the renowned US-based Ghanaian Composer Ohene Adu Nti.



Lordina’s remarkable encounter with this song in 2018 left with her a lasting experience leading to the recording of this Christ-centered piece in 2022.



Her vocal dexterity and that of the legendary Pastor Nii Okai bring to life the soulful expression of this great song and gives it a classic contemporary gospel feel. This song was produced by KODA.

Onyonko Nokwafo will be available from 1st December 2022 on all digital platforms, followed by the release of the Official Video on 29th December 2022 on her YouTube channel (Lordina The Soprano).



It is her utmost fervent prayer that this song rekindles the fire of faith in the lives of all who listen to it.