Lordina The Soprano releases new album 'Charis'

Lordina The Soprano is out with a new album

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

Lordina The Soprano, the renowned choral soloist known for her angelic voice and impactful Christian music, has released her highly anticipated album, "Charis." This soulful collection of songs is a heartfelt tribute to the boundless GRACE that has illuminated her life's journey. The Album not only preaches about GRACE but spreads the message of hope, righteousness, and thanksgiving.

"Charis," a Greek word that translates "GRACE", is a testament to the profound influence of divine benevolence that has touched Lordina's life. Each track on the album encapsulates her experiences, emotions, and unwavering faith, making it a truly inspirational masterpiece.



Lordina's ethereal soprano vocals, coupled with powerful lyrics, create an immersive listening experience that transcends genres. The album is a cocktail fusion of contemporary gospel, classical, and soulful melodies that will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.



Tracks on "CHARIS" include:



1. "The Sun will Shine": Recorded Live and Produced at the Angel One Studios of Abbey Road Studios in the UK, Live Orchestra by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This classical piece is a hopeful and inspirational song that emphasizes the promise of joy, restoration, and God's faithfulness, even in times of hardship and darkness. persevering through difficult times with the assurance that God's light and blessings will ultimately prevail. "The Sun Will Shine" conveys the message of hope, reminding listeners of the promise of better days to come, anchored in faith and trust in God's unwavering love and providence.



2. "I Know You’re There": Produced by Billy Selasie, this song is a poignant expression of faith and assurance in God's presence, even amid life's trials and challenges. It emphasizes God's omnipresence and promises of never leaving nor forsaking us- Hebrews 13:5. Just like “The sun will shine”, this song was composed by the Artiste.



3. "In Your Time": Produced by Reverb Studios and features the soulful vocalist, Luigi Maclean. This song, written by James Varrick Armaah (composer of the popular choral song “Oye”) based on Ecclesiastes 3:11 conveys a message of patience and trust in God's timing, especially during challenging or uncertain periods. It encourages patience, faith, and the belief that God's timing will ultimately bring about fulfillment and blessings, even amid challenges.

4. “Onyonko Nokwafo”: Produced by the legendary KODA and features the celebrated contemporary gospel minister Nii Okai. Its message underscores the unwavering faithfulness of God as a friend and companion throughout life's journey. Composition rearranged by Ohene Adu Nti.



5. “His Grace”: centers around the concept of God's unmerited favor, forgiveness, and salvation through His grace. It serves as a musical expression of gratitude and praise for the immeasurable grace that God bestows upon believers, as seen in Ephesians 2:8-9. Also produced by KODA.



6. “Adom (Only by Grace)”: A joyous celebration of God's grace with infectious rhythms and harmonious choruses. Written and produced by KODA



7. “Gye Wo Nkoaa”: Produced by Reverb studios and features the highly acclaimed Ghanaian gospel musician and worship leader Joe Mettle. "You alone" aligns with the biblical concept of monotheism, emphasizing that there is only one true God who deserves our worship and devotion. Composed by Newlove Annan, the renowned composer of the song “Your grace and mercy”.



8. “Din pa”: Translated Good name, this song produced by Billy Selasie, focuses on the importance of having a good reputation or moral character. This song encourages listeners to live virtuously, make righteous choices, and uphold their integrity in the eyes of God and others - Proverbs 22:1. Composed by the Artiste.



9. “Ofata”: Produced by Dr. David K. Kyei (Kaywa) and features the anointed songstress Efe Grace. "Ofata (He's Worthy)" is a worshipful declaration of God's worthiness to receive praise, honor, and adoration. It emphasizes God's attributes, faithfulness, and the redemptive work of Christ, highlighting His deserving nature for our worship. Written by Lordina based on Revelation 5:12

10. “Hallelujah”: Also produced by Kaywa and written by the Artiste. Hallelujah is a powerful expression of praise and worship to God, an exclamation of joy, gratitude, and adoration to God for victory, favour and salvation among other blessings. The repetitive use of "Hallelujah" in this song serves as a joyful declaration of God's worthiness and an invitation for others to join in worship.



11. “Nyame Kokroko”: Produced by Shadrach Yawson (SHAA), this song expresses a profound sense of gratitude and praise to God for His mighty deeds and blessings. The lyrics convey a commitment to continually worship and acknowledge God's goodness and faithfulness. Written by the Artiste based on Psalm 34:1, this song reflects heartfelt expression of devotion, underscoring the importance of perpetual praise and recognition of God's grace and actions in the lives of believers.



12. "Choral Highlife": This medley consists of 3 popular songs sung especially in the Adventist church. The lyrics of these songs encourage faith and gratitude, as well as kindness to one another. These are all requisite virtues of the Christian.



Lordina The Soprano's "CHARIS" is not only an album but a spiritual journey that invites listeners to reflect on their own encounters with grace. With this release, she hopes to inspire and uplift souls worldwide, fostering a sense of hope, gratitude, and spiritual connection.



The album "Charis" was released on Monday October 16, 2023 and is available on all major music platforms https://lordinathesoprano.fanlink.to/Charis. Lordina The Soprano also performed selected tracks from the album at a closed Album launch on Sunday October 15, 2023.