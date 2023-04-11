'Lordina the Soprano' out with new single, 'His grace'

Gospel artiste, Lordina Eugenia Derby, popularly known as 'Lordina The Soprano'

Source: Sampson Agyekum

Gospel artiste, Lordina Eugenia Derby, well known as 'Lordina The Soprano' is out with a new song titled “His Grace”.

The new debut was released on Sunday morning April 9 2023 and it's currently receiving massive airplay on various platforms this Easter season.



In a short conversation between the artiste and blogger Skbeatz Records, she opined that The amazing grace of God inspired her to release this song.



“This beautiful piece was brought to life by the legendary KODA of Koded studios - he understood the essence of the message in the song and created a beautiful production for it”, she said.



She emphasized that, the love surrounding us is just as a result of His amazing grace and that if grace had not spoken, we wouldn’t be where we are today.



Lordina The Soprano is a Gospel Artiste and a Songwriter with a great ardor for choral, classical and contemporary gospel performances.



Widely, she is known both domestically and internationally on the stage of the renowned Harmonious Chorale Ghana since joining the choir as a soloist in 2011.

She has mounted stages with a number of gospel giants in the industry.



She ministers the gospel through an eclectic mix of choral, classical, and contemporary gospel styles which she simply calls Classic Gospel. She is the originator of the Christian TV programme, THE SUMMONS which started airing in 2021.



Her song released on Easter Sunday tells the fact that the blood Jesus shed on the cross was all about the marvelous grace of God.



The beautiful song was produced and composed by renowned gospel producer KODA.



