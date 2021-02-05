Losing my sight was a blessing in disguise – Musician

Adelaide Bortier, singer

Visually impaired Ghanaian singer, Adelaide Bortier known in Showbiz as ‘Adelaide the Seer’ has stated that for her, losing her sight was a blessing in disguise.

According to her, she grew up singing for the fun of it and it never occurred to her she will one day end up being a musician.



Speaking to Chelsy Sey on Y 97.9 FM’s Ryse N Shyne she said, “I call this my situation a blessing in disguise. Sometimes when growing up, we feel we always have to wear a suit and a tie in order to be out there and make it. So even though I knew I could sing, I never thought of taking it seriously and going as far as I am today. I just didn’t know at all”.



She went on to say that, it dawned on her that this was what God really wanted for her when she lost her sight.

“In this condition, I paid more attention to my singing and I started feeling and knowing that I had to do this for the world”, she added.



Adelaide also mentioned, that even though losing her sight was a big blow to her, “it was hard and took me a while to understand the whole situation regarding my sight. But I’m still very grateful to God for everything and for helping me put myself together. Through his word, I’m strong today”.